Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $973,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

HRL opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 60.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

