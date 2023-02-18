Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 89,125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 212,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 98,778 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICPT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $829.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

