Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,319 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 231,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,403,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,490,000 after acquiring an additional 272,116 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 333.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,199,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,590,000 after purchasing an additional 354,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

