Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,331 Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 69,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBO stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Cuts Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

