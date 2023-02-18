Helium Price Reaches $2.83 (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Helium has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00011474 BTC on exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $392.31 million and $6.37 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.00424316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.71 or 0.28107460 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,678,364 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed).There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices.All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed.”

