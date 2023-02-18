Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0863 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $49.57 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,239,831,125 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,831,125.03006 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08584646 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $53,510,351.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

