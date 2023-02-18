Head-To-Head Review: Gentera (CMPRF) and Its Competitors

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Gentera to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
25.2% of Gentera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Gentera and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gentera
|N/A
|N/A
|0.58
|Gentera Competitors
|$1.06 billion
|$76.99 million
|1,119.99
Profitability
This table compares Gentera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gentera
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Gentera Competitors
|-3.96%
|-17.87%
|-1.95%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gentera and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gentera
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Gentera Competitors
|739
|3841
|5967
|102
|2.51
As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Gentera’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gentera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Dividends
Gentera pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 96.9%. Gentera pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out -297.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Summary
Gentera peers beat Gentera on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Gentera Company Profile
Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.
