Head-To-Head Contrast: Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) vs. Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micron Solutions and Yubo International Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.41 million 0.41 $1.73 million ($0.64) -3.83 Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 8.34 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 4.68, meaning that its stock price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.7% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions -9.34% N/A N/A Yubo International Biotech -460.24% N/A -40.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Micron Solutions and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

