HC Wainwright Cuts Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target to $25.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.97. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

