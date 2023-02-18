Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 46,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.