Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.46.
Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.
Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.