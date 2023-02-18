Haverford Trust Co Sells 230 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 156.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,325,000 after buying an additional 693,003 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $52,432,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 77.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after buying an additional 466,033 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.05. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

