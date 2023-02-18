Haverford Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 2.7% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $199,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $227.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.78. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.44.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

