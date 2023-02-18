Haverford Trust Co Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

