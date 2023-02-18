Haverford Trust Co Has $39.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,294 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

