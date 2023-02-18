Haverford Trust Co Has $114.89 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $114,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 32,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

