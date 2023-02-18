Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €197.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($211.83) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTX stock opened at €234.00 ($251.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a one year high of €221.10 ($237.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and a PE ratio of 52.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €217.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €192.02.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

