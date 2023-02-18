Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of down low-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.98 billion.
Hasbro Stock Performance
HAS traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.36. 2,593,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.06. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $99.85.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hasbro by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hasbro by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.