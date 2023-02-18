Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.4 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.