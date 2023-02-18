Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 160,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.