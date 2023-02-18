Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Haier Smart Home Price Performance
Haier Smart Home stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. Haier Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.
Haier Smart Home Company Profile
