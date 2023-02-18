Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

Haier Smart Home stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. Haier Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.