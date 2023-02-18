H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $49.22 on Friday. H World Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H World Group will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

