GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,087,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 18,283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 313,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,634,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

