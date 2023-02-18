Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Down 7.6% in January

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Guild by 837.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 70,539 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Guild Price Performance

Guild Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Guild has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

