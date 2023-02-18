Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($9.96) Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) – Diamond Equity reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guardforce AI in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($9.96) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.80). The consensus estimate for Guardforce AI’s current full-year earnings is ($9.96) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Guardforce AI’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.59) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guardforce AI in a report on Monday, February 13th.

GFAI stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Guardforce AI has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

