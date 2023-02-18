GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

GSIT opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.89. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 221,881 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

