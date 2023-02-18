Grosvenor Capital Management’s (GCMG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price target on Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grosvenor Capital Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 157.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

