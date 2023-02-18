Grin (GRIN) Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Grin has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $885,321.98 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

