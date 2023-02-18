Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 200,800 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,732,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,470,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 11,250 shares of company stock worth $180,140 in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

