Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Trading Down 0.4%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). Approximately 66,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 449,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.14 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34. The stock has a market cap of £12.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.16.

Greencoat Renewables Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

