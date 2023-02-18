Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.12

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and traded as high as $12.68. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 4,115,025 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

