Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.63. 793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.06. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $80.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.