Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.63. 793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.06. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $80.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile
