Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GVA. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE GVA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 415,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

