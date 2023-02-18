Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GVA. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE GVA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 415,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.44.
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
