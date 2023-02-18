Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Short Interest Update

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,350,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 27,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 35.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOSS. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 0.5 %

GOSS stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

About Gossamer Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

