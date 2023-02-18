Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 270.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,126,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 822,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth about $8,064,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

About Gossamer Bio

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

