Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.89. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 10,846 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.