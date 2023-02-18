Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 116,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 27,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.60 million and a P/E ratio of -24.68.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

