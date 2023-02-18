Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 9th

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend by an average of 93.4% per year over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 80.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.2%.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 41.48% and a return on equity of 22.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 628,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

