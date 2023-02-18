Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Update

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 943,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $500.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.04. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

