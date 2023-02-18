GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.89.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.