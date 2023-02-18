GMX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $672.13 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, GMX has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $79.29 or 0.00322163 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a total market cap of $672.13 million and $74.31 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00422677 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,894.65 or 0.27998891 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About GMX

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,874,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,476,402 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.