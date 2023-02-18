Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Short Interest Update

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Globalink Investment by 56.8% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

Shares of GLLIR remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Globalink Investment has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

