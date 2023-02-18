Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 66,769 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 48,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

Institutional Trading of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,499 shares during the last quarter.

