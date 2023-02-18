Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Trading Down 4.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 10,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

