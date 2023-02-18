Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $101.00 at Mizuho

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GILD. Argus boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.45.

GILD stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after buying an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after buying an additional 1,293,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,282,000 after buying an additional 244,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

