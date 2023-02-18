GICTrade Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $96.44 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003941 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a market cap of $96.44 million and approximately $102.69 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.97150841 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,348.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

