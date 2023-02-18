GICTrade Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.81 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004001 BTC on popular exchanges. GICTrade has a total market cap of $97.81 million and approximately $6,292.27 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00423704 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,908.19 or 0.28066890 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.97150841 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,348.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.