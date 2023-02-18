GICTrade 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $143.39 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003949 BTC on major exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $96.44 million and $143.39 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00426505 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.14 or 0.28252435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.97150841 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,348.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

