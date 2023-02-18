Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Update

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,550,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 22,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Geron news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at $229,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock worth $3,751,097. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of GERN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,431,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Geron has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

