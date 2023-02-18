Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Update

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 14,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.
About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
