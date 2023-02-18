Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Genprex Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ GNPX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 142,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Genprex has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

Genprex ( NASDAQ:GNPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Genprex will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNPX. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Genprex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genprex during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Genprex by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Genprex by 43.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genprex in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

